Popular nightclub, CC Slaughters the latest to close in struggling Old Town

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – After 39 years in business, popular gay nightclub CC Slaughters is closing its doors.
In a Facebook post, the bar said, “Unfortunately, 2020 has been very hard on small businesses everywhere and we are no exception to the hard times we are all experiencing…We hope we can open our doors to you (our family) sometime in the future, but until then, please be safe, practice social distancing and take care.”
CC Slaughters will close October 11.
Employees told Fox 12 they heard the news from management just prior to the announcement.
“I feel like my family is being ripped away from me,” bartender Jeremy Abe said. “I consider all of our customers -- are clientele -- they’re are family, they’re are community and we’re losing a communal space.”
Abe said the closure comes as no surprise. The business –like so many other bars and restaurants -- has struggled to stay afloat during the pandemic.
“It’s been pretty dismal,” Abe said.
Just down the street, Hobo’s Restaurant and Lounge also shuttered its doors.
Fox 12 spoke with several businesses in Old Town.
All of them said the tough times are not just about COVID-19.
“We also are in Old Town Chinatown, where there is a large houseless population and while they are just trying to live their lives, a lot of clientele are scared to come out or they don’t enjoy the environment and it something that our city definitely needs to address,” Abe said. “I think we need to take care of these people.”
For Old Town businesses, it’s a one-two punch that leaves employees without jobs.
“I luckily have savings and resources to fall back on,” Abe said. “I don’t know about all of my coworkers; it’s going to be tough.”
And tough for the regulars many of them expected to come out for the final ‘last call.’
“I anticipate people will want to say goodbye to the place they’ve danced the night away on the dance floor,” Abe said.
“We’re going to miss everyone,” Abe added.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.