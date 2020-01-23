PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A running shoe designed specifically for racing has been making the headlines lately as an international sports governing body considers banning them from professional or elite competition.
The Nike Vaporfly – first released in 2017 – has taken the running world by storm. Nike has released multiple models within the Vaporfly line, which studies have shown can help improve running economy by 4 to 5 percent. This improved efficiency leads to faster times, experts say.
Next time you’re spectating a large road race, take a look at the front pack of runners. Chances are you’ll see flashes of neon green and pink – Vaporfly colors.
“People come in and want to try it on, even if they don’t buy it they just want to try it and feel how it is,” Portland Running Company manager Sam Chaney said.
Chaney explained that the Vaporfly, which retails for $250, features more than 30 millimeters of high-tech foam as well as a carbon plate, which gives the wearer a very springy ride.
“It’s about 85 percent energy return, which is pretty unheard of,” Chaney said.
Recent discussion has centered around whether or not the shoe gives the wearer an “unfair advantage,” because it wouldn't be available to the entire field of runners if the athlete was sponsored by a different shoe company.
Professional runner Eliud Kipchoge wore the latest model of Vaporfly, the AlphaFly – still a prototype not available to the public yet – in his successful attempt at breaking two hours in the marathon in 2019.
Dave Harkin, owner of the Portland Running Company, told FOX 12 the AlphaFly has layered graphite plates in it, which Harkin believes is what World Athletics has an issue with. Harkin says he doesn’t think the older models within the Vaporfly line would be impacted by a design specifications ban.
“Two issues are: whatever is used has to be available to the general public. And two, does the Alpha give an unfair advantage to the athlete wearing them – is the advantage so significant that it is producing unrealistic results,” Harkin said in a text.
World Athletics, the sports governing body for most running events worldwide, is expected to make a decision on the shoe in the coming weeks, but it’s unclear whether the specifications in the potential ban could rule out all of the shoes in the Vaporfly line or simply the prototype model that isn’t on the market yet.
“At some point I’m sure a line needs to be drawn, at the same time you don’t want to stifle innovation,” Chaney said.
If a ban is put into place, it means pros and elite runners wouldn’t be able to wear the shoe – or any shoe containing the banned specifications – to qualify for standards or win prize money. The ban would likely not impact amateur runners.
Portland elite runner Susie Rivard, who recently qualified for the 2020 Olympic Trials for the marathon, agrees with Chaney that a line needs to be drawn somewhere when it comes to shoe design and technology. Rivard, who works for New Balance, told FOX 12 that she does feel like her competitors in Vaporflys have an unfair advantage.
FOX 12 reached out to Nike for a statement. Nike spokesman Greg Rossiter sent the following:
“We respect World Athletics and the spirit of their rules, and we do not create any running shoes that return more energy than the runner expends.”
Nike would not confirm whether or not the AlphaFly model is going to be released to the public.
