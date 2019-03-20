PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Popular Portland podcaster Greg Nibler talked with FOX 12 about getting carjacked at a Burgerville drive-thru on Tuesday.
Luckily, he wasn’t hurt, his property was recovered, and police caught up with the suspect quickly, so he’s able to talk about it with a sense of humor – but it was harrowing, he says.
Nibler says he was out to get a burger for lunch and had just pulled into the drive-thru at the Burgerville on SE Hawthorne & 12th Avenue when he saw a man approaching his truck.
He’d already rolled down his window to get ready to order and says the man, later identified by police as Robin Bay, came up to him with a glass bottle in his hand and started yelling.
“He holds the bottle over his head and he says, ‘Buy me a burger, (expletive) and all this,’ and he’s menacing and I want to laugh but then I’m like this guy’s crazy,” Nibler said.
He rolled his window back up to get rid of the guy, but that’s when he says Bay went around to the back of his truck and starting pulling things like camping gear and tarps out of the canopy, dumping them on the ground.
Nibler got out of the truck to stop him and says Bay managed to jump in the driver’s seat and took off.
Portland Police say Bay robbed a second person of their cell phone before they were able to catch up with him, but they arrested him without any further problems.
Nibler got his truck back and all of his personal property, including laptops from a backpack that were thrown into a stranger’s backyard.
He was back at work Wednesday doing what he does best: recording a podcast about what happened to him.
“It sounds like it’s an episode of Portlandia, at this point,” he said. “’Portland podcast host gets robbed in Burgerville parking lot by man with a glass – it’s surreal.”
In January, FOX 12's Stephanie Kralevich did a story with Nibler about his Funemployment Radio podcast, which is celebrating 10 years.
She’ll also be joining him next week for another episode, which is set to air on Tuesday.
As for Robin Bay? He’s in jail facing seven felonies with connection with what happened.
