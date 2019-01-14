PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A popular restaurant in downtown Portland is switching location, but it’s not moving far.
Mother’s Bistro and Bar has outgrown its space along Southwest Harvey Milk Street after almost two decades in business.
Owner Lisa Schroeder says she was all set to plug $500,000 to upgrade the spot, including addressing safety concerns about the unreinforced masonry building, until a new idea popped into her head.
While work was underway, Schroeder had planned to put in a Mother’s pop-up shop in the Embassy Suites Building just a few blocks away–but when she saw that space, a light bulb turned on.
“When I walked in here and saw the bones, and that it has been seismically upgraded, I said to myself, ‘why am I not going to move?’” Schroeder said.
The new Mother’s Bistro is slated to open inside the Embassy Suites building along Southwest Ash Street Jan. 21.
