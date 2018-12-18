OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon City police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who stole a package off a front porch.
The theft happened on Dec. 11 at around 10:35 a.m. off Leonard Street.
Surveillance video shows the suspect pull into the victim's driveway and get out of the vehicle with a scarf over his face. The man then walks up to the front porch, steals a package, and then leaves towards Linn Avenue.
Police said the man is described as about 6 feet tall and has a medium build. He was wearing black and white colored shoes, black pants, a white t-shirt, a black Nike hooded jacket, and a scarf.
The suspect vehicle is a green Subaru station wagon with no front license plate. It has three gold-colored rims with a spare tire on the passenger side rear wheel.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect, the vehicle, or has more information about the theft, is asked to reach out to the Oregon City Police Department tip line at 503-496-1616. Reference case number 18-033141.
