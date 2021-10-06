Port of Portland adds new shipping service to Terminal 6

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Port of Portland recently added new service that could help speed up the shipping process for local businesses in Oregon.
This comes as there's been critical supply chain issues globally throughout the pandemic.
"What we've done in the last couple weeks is added new service," Port of Portland Executive Director, Curtis Robinhold said. "So, a second weekly service, the second-largest shipping company in the world has added a weekly service. So that will just provide more options for local farmers, manufacturers, exporters and the importers to get their products to and from Asian markets."
As part of the new service, Robinhold says it'll be the first port of call from Asia in 20 years.
"Essentially what you get is it's the first call in the United States of this vessel so they're not stopping at other ports along the way," Robinhold said.
The pandemic's had a devastating impact on shipping globally.
In Los Angeles for example, miles and miles of cargo ships are backed up and waiting along the coastline.
"What we really saw with the pandemic is both from a health care side people didn't show up to work for example of a lot of people got sick, factories would then stop production and so a number of supplies in the value chain could no longer be produced," Robinhold said. "If you imagine yourself waiting in a grocery store the person that gets in front of you in line with a cart that's filled or two carts that are filled it's going to take a really long time so the line gets longer and longer and it delays the movement of those goods."
Robinhold says the Port of Portland is mid-sized and hasn't felt as many severe impacts from the pandemic because it doesn't have the biggest vessels making stops in Portland, as he says it's more difficult to get to the port through the Columbia River.
But Robinhold is hoping the additional service will help local businesses who've been trying to get product to and from Asian markets.
Roth Cooling and Heating is one local example.
Marketing Director Kevin Oberding says it's been tough to get certain parts from China throughout the pandemic.
"It would take months and months to get here," Oberding said. "And so someone who's saying I need cooling tomorrow we can say well we have a system but we don't have these little parts that can actually hook it up to get it."
The company is hopeful the added service will help in its shipping.
"Really it's just going to streamline things," Oberding said. "Right like the ability for us to look at our board, to get to customers faster get all the products faster that's going to be the main thing."
He also hopes the added service will help in getting other things it needs for the company, like work vans from overseas.