HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – The Port of Portland Commission has approved a recommendation plan for the Hillsboro Airport.
Overall, officials say they want to keep the airport’s role as a reliever airport to support business, flight training and recreational needs in the area.
The committee’s recommendation says no new runways are needed in the next 20 years, but they do think a replacement terminal that features better parking should be built. They say they would like to see the north and east side of the airport accommodate future flight school redevelopment and provide more storage hangars.
