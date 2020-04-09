Port of Portland feeling impacts of COVID-19, daily flights dropped

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The COVID-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on the travel industry worldwide.
Across the U.S. on Wednesday, the TSA says 94,931 people were screened at airport checkpoints. It’s a huge difference compared to exactly a year ago, when they say they screened 2,229,276 people.
At Portland International Airport, traveler numbers are down 94-percent, and that has had a ripple effect. The port says airlines have cut back flights and the planes that are leaving are just 10-20 percent full.
According to a Port of Portland Commission meeting on Wednesday, Chief Commercial Officer Keith Leavitt said of the three main airlines that service Portland, daily flights were down.
Alaska flights dropped from 140 a day to 23, Delta flights dropped from 31 to 12, and Southwest went from 36 daily flight down to 19.
The three airlines represent 70 percent of seats in the market.
This summer, the Port of Portland had several international flights scheduled, one of them was a new flight from Portland to Haneda in Japan. Those flights have all been put on hold.
Currently, only one international flight is running out of PDX to Mexico. All over, international travel is not happening currently.
The port has put some measure in place to help save money: There is a partial hiring freeze in place, they’ve eliminated all non-critical business travel and have furloughed employees one day a month through the fiscal year 2021. The executive team will take additional days, according to the commission.
The port says there is some good news, however: Air cargo is still happening. Cathay Pacific is still doing three 747 flights out of PDX a week. Services like UPS and FedEx are moving smoothly as well.
Current construction projects are still going on at PDX. The port is looking at funding from the CARES act. They say Congress provided $10 billion to help ports across the country.
