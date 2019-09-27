PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting occurred at the Portland International Airport Friday morning.
The Port of Portland Police Chief Jason Wallis said that just after 5 a.m., an officer contacted a man in the baggage claim area.
During the encounter, Wallis said the man produced a firearm and a struggle ensued.
According to Wallis, the suspect fired one shot. The officer did not fire his weapon.
The suspect, who has not been identified, sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was treated at an area hospital.
The officer sustained a minor injury, but not as a result of a gunshot, according to Wallis.
UPDATE: Port of Portland Police Chief Jason Wallis says a suspect pulled a gun at PDX shortly after 5AM. He says during a struggle between the suspect and the officer, the suspect fired the gun. The gunshot did not hit anyone @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/hUw4kOWTnx— Amber Wilmarth (@amberwilmarth) September 27, 2019
People flying into PDX Friday told FOX 12 they were shocked when they heard what happened.
"We just drove up to get our rental car and we saw all the police cars and we were wondering what's going on," said Mark Watson, who is visiting Portland. "It's a little shocking - something I'd see in LA but I guess it happens everywhere."
The East County Major Crime Team is investigating the incident in coordination with the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
Wallis said a firearm believed to be involved has been recovered.
The airport is open, and no flights were impacted by the incident.
The lower roadway is closed to private vehicles. Ride-share vehicles, taxis, and shuttle buses can still access the lower road.
