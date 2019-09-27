PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An investigation is underway after a shooting occurred at the Portland International Airport Friday morning.
A Port of Portland spokesperson confirmed an officer shot a person on the lower roadway, just outside the baggage claim area at around 5:23 a.m. That person was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The officer was not injured.
No word on what led to the shooting at this time.
The lower roadway is closed to passenger vehicles. Traffic is being detoured to the upper roadway.
A spokesperson with the Port of Portland confirmed that there was an officer involved shooting at PDX. The lower road to baggage claim is closed right now. Full @fox12oregon story: https://t.co/Rof1NAip10 pic.twitter.com/HZJKo0pbLk— Amber Wilmarth (@amberwilmarth) September 27, 2019
The spokesperson told FOX 12 that the incident is not impacting any flights.
