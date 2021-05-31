PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was arrested at Portland International Airport on Sunday after what appeared to be a real firearm was seen in his waistband, according to Port of Portland Police.
At about 6:43 p.m., a port officer noticed a man walking from the escalators located on the most southern end of the ticket lobby. Police said as the man walked past, the officer noticed the grip end of a handgun exposed and tucked into his waistband. The officer also saw the man attempt to conceal the gun with his hand and pulling his shirt over it.
The officer radioed his observations and continued to follow the man and watch his behavior. Police said the man continually looked over his shoulder at the officer and the officer saw the man moving his hand towards the handgun and "indexing" it.
Fearing the man was reaching for the handgun, police said the officer radioed "he's reaching for it." The officer then drew his service weapon and ordered the man to show his hands and get on the ground. Police said the man refused to get on his stomach as ordered but was otherwise compliant.
Police said a silver spray-painted, plastic compact 45 caliber replica handgun, later determined to be a pellet gun, was removed from the man's waistband. A folding knife was also removed from his pocket.
The man, identified as 25-year-old Kawama Moor, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of second-degree trespassing and menacing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.