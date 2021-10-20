PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - In the midst of a global shipping crisis, the Port of Portland is working to ease some of that backlog.

At major ports like Los Angeles there are miles and miles of ships waiting off its coast.

At the Port of Portland's Terminal 6, there's no line.

But there's no shortage of work.

"We're actually quite busy at T6 in the container facility," Port of Portland Chief Operating Officer, Dan Pippenger said. "There's really not a lot of room for additional service, although we're obviously pursuing additional service all the time."

Wednesday crews loaded and unloaded the SM Ningbo, a container ship which starts in Asia making stops in North America.

Pippenger says in the midst of the global shipping crisis companies are getting creative to get around some of backlog mess.

Portland's becoming an option.

"Sometimes we get vessels that are what they call a feeder vessel, in others words it's in service from Asia to Southern California, but they're adding an additional call to Portland to get around some of the congestion," Pippenger said. "Portland plays a role in providing relief and support that allows people to get around that and certainly is a benefit to our local economy."

Pippenger says this allows businesses not just during the holiday season to have better access and options for getting their goods in and out of market.

While there are some restrictions on the size of ships Terminal 6 can take, he says larger ships are making their way to Portland too.

"They're coming in not fully loaded and they're stowing the cargo on it in a way that we can reach it all," Pippenger said. "So we're seeing ships much larger than we thought we'd ever see. And it's working out pretty well."

Pippenger says this concept is something the Port's been thinking about for a decade as ships get larger and larger in the industry.

He says it's been a challenge for medium-sized ports like Portland.

"But what we're seeing is shipping companies can figure it out and bring larger ships in and work them here at Portland," Pippenger said.

He says this is partially because of the global shipping crisis.

"I think the other truth in the industry is that they've made ships so large now that they have a lot of large ships and not a lot of small and medium-sized ones," Pippenger said. "There was a real rush to upscale, well those ships still - there's only so many ports right those ships still have to go somewhere."

Pippenger spoke about the need for companies to make it work financially with these larger ships.

"They're trying to employ these ships which cost you know a lot of money and they want to make them work so they're having to use them in routes that they didn't think of because there's overcapacity in the main line - routes between Shanghai and Los Angeles for example," Pippenger said.