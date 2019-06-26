VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The Port of Vancouver USA has received a major shipment of massive wind turbine blades.
The 198 blades, each measuring 161 feet in length, were manufactured in and shipped from Italy.
Blade manufacturer Vestas and project owner PacifiCorp brought in the “repowering” blades Wednesday. They will increase production at PacifiCorp’s Marengo Wind Project near Dayton, Washington by more than 35 percent.
It’s the largest single shipment of wind turbine blades in Vestas’ history. The company’s North American headquarters is in Portland.
Once unloaded from the ship, the blades will be moved to laydown space at the port’s Terminal 5. From there, they will be transported by truck to the Marengo Wind Facility over the next few months.
The Marengo Wind Project currently generates enough renewable energy to supply 53,000 average Northwest residences annually. The large blades and advanced technology will allow each turbine to generate over 35 percent more energy—helping to power 72,000 homes a year with the same wind fleet and amount of wind, according to PacifiCorp.
Another vessel from Vestas will bring 153 blades and 11 hubs to the Port of Vancouver USA in August.
