CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Transportation has reopened a portion of Highway 34 near Corvallis as flood water begins to recede.
ODOT reopened two westbound lanes and one eastbound lane Friday morning. ODOT said the bypass remains closed due to high water.
Heavy rainfall caused the Willamette River to rise above flood stage this week, which led to the closure of Highway 34 at the U.S. Highway 20 intersection, and at other sections of Highway 34.
ODOT said Thursday their crews were working to clear debris washed onto the highway.
The clean-up is expected to last three to four days.
Anyone traveling on Highway 34 should expect delays, slow down and watch out for crews.
