LINCOLN CITY, OR (KPTV) – As several fires burn in Lincoln County, many residents of Lincoln City are now under evacuation orders to leave immediately, and the rest of the city needs to be ready to do so.
Lincoln County Emergency Management announced late Wednesday morning that residents living from Northwest 40th Street all the way north from the ocean to East Devils Lake Road are now under Level 3 “Go Now” Evacuation Notice.
The Level 3 area includes the Safeway store, which is being used as a staging ground for buses to pickup and transport evacuees.
The evacuation point is at Oregon Coast Community College in South Beach and buses are being staged at the Lincoln City Community Center, as well as Lighthouse Square across from Safeway and the Lincoln City Outlets mall, for those who need a ride out.
Meanwhile, Lincoln City residents living Northwest 40th south to East Devils Lake are under a Level 2 “Get Set” Evacuation Notice. That includes the outlet mall.
Additional Level 3 evacuation orders were issued for Lincoln County on Wednesday afternoon in these areas:
- N. Slick Rock Creek Road
- N. Boulder Creek
- N. Sundown Drive
- N. Bear Creek Road
- S. Schooner Creek Road
All Lincoln County evacuation notices can be found at this link.
For those driving, Highway 101 northbound is closed from Kernville to Highway 18 for essential travel only, as of 10:46 a.m.
People in evacuation zones are being advised to leave east on Highway 18 and not to drive toward Lincoln City.
LCEM said Samaritan North Lincoln has already evacuated all patients.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuations notices earlier Wednesday morning as well.
Follow FOX 12’s continuing coverage of the local wildfires at kptv.com/wildfires.
