PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - When a trash collection company learned a local boy was fascinated with garbage trucks, they decided to pay him a special visit.
Benny is two years old and his dad says he likes all kinds of trucks, but especially garbage trucks. He even has a toy garbage truck from Republic Services.
On Wednesday, Republic Services decided to visit Benny so he and the other kids in his southeast Portland neighborhood could get an up close look at a real garbage truck.
Benny’s dad says it was a great way of keeping the kids entertained during an uncertain time.
“They said it wasn’t too much effort so … I think we’re all looking out for each other now, right?” He said.
Republic Services also brought coloring books and other treats for the kids and made sure to respect social distancing measures.
