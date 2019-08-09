PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland activists are coming together to help people in Mississippi who were affected by Wednesday’s massive Immigrations and Customs Enforcement raids.
Emotional video posted online and aired on national networks showed a young Mississippi girl whose dad was detained by ICE. It prompted Jacob Bureros to help.
“It should have been a day they remember for the rest of their lives and they’re going to, but not because it was the first day of school. It was because it was the day their parents were taken away,” said Bureros, of the Direct Action Alliance.
A FOX 12 affiliate in Forest, Mississippi reports the girl is one of several children staying at an area gym and being cared for by strangers in the absence of her father.
Of the 680 arrested, roughly 300 were released Thursday.
Bureros described what he saw as “cruelty.”
The Direct Action Alliance will host a donation drive from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday in front of Portland City Hall to benefit the children of the detainees.
Everything they collect will be sent to the Carlisle Crisis Center in Mississippi. They are most in need of food and toiletries. Monetary donations will also be accepted.
Bureros said the group will post updates online to ensure transparency.
Bureros said the goal is to let the children of the detainees know that they have support from Portland.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.