Portland activists rally to declare climate change emergency

PORTRLAND, OR (KPTV) - Extinction Rebellion PDX and other environmental activists gathered Thursday in downtown Portland for a rally demanding the city declare a climate emergency and pass stricter policies to reduce its carbon footprint and pollution.
About 70 people –some carrying a giant globe-painted balloon—marched, rallied and even briefly blocked traffic at SW Fourth Avenue and Jefferson Street.
“If the city of Portland can’t do it, where else can do it,” said Lynn Handlin with Extinction Rebellion PDX. “We need to set the example. We need to be leaders, not followers.”
The rally comes as Mayor Ted Wheeler and city leaders work to finalize a climate emergency declaration. A draft of Wheeler’s proclamation was released earlier this month. Among other proposals, it pledges to reduce carbon emissions by 50 percent by 2030 and bring the city to net-zero before 2050.
Handlin said those benchmarks are not good enough.
“Right now, we have this coronavirus thing. People are panicking all over the world -- taking extreme measures -- that is nowhere near as drastic as climate change,” Handlin said.
Portland’s environmental activism community has specific policy demands for the city, including reducing carbon emissions by 8 percent a year.
The rally brought together people of all ages, who said they are worried about the future.
Some have more at stake than others.
“I won’t be around, but my granddaughter will,” said Linda Schmolt. “I hate to think of the world we’re leaving for these kids and future generations.”
Max Orton, 12, said he’s been learning about climate change in school, spurring his interest in activism.
“In some ways, it’s the only important issue because any other issue – we would not exist to feel the effects of any others.”
The city of Portland is taking public comment on Mayor Wheeler’s draft climate emergency proposal.
You can give your feedback until 5 p.m. March 16.
To read the proposal and share opinions, click here.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.