PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The City of Portland announced they would be adding a 150-foot camping buffer around Safe Rest Villages.

There will also be a ban on unsanctioned camping on the streets in between Safe Rest Villages and the nearest transit stop.

Moses Ross is the chair of the Multnomah Neighborhood Association and lives near proposed site in southwest Portland. For two months he's been the bridge of communication between the city and his neighborhood. Over those two months, many of his neighbors have voiced concerns about the proposed site on Southwest Multnomah Boulevard. He said a 150-foot buffer isn't enough, but it's a start.

“I’m appreciative of the acknowledgement of the concerns of those who live nearby," Ross said. "I think it’s a start. I think it’s going to be a combination of a community effort as well as a city rural ordinance to make sure that’s enforced.”

Neighbor Adam Johnson also echoed Ross.

“I think it should be more, but I think it’s a good start,” Johnson said. “At least this is two months now of finally (getting) a step in trying to alleviate concerns around safety. But it should be more."

This new rule goes into place at all current and proposed Safe Rest Village locations around the city.

Portland City Commissioner Dan Ryan and Mayor Ted Wheeler said this new rule will also help keep the unhoused safe too. Ryan didn't respond to FOX 12's request for an interview but sent this statement shortly after the announcement:

"Villagers need safety and breathing room to begin their journey toward stability. By enforcing a buffer, we will prevent triggering incidents which may lead to relapse. Together, we can give unhoused Portlanders the trauma-informed support they need and make our community safer. We need helpful action for the neighborhoods and for villagers building resilience."

As for Ross, he just wants the dialogue to continue between community members and city leaders.

“As long as you engage us, get our input, and treat us as those stake holders like we are," Ross said. "I’m sure we can work towards solutions.”