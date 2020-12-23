Portland airport appears quiet ahead of Christmas

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The day before Christmas Eve, things appeared to be quiet at the Portland Airport.
For many families, celebrations will look very different and many have cancelled their usual travel plans.
Still, some did get on a plane Wednesday. They said even though they’re traveling, celebrations will still be much smaller than normal.
One woman said she was in Portland for work and traveling back home to Orange County. Debbie Aylor said when she gets back home, she’ll be quarantining with immediate family for the holiday and won’t be seeing anyone else.
Another passenger said he was going to visit immediate family in Orange County as well but will only be spending Christmas with parents and siblings.
One person at the airport was there to pick up several family members, one from Washington and one from California. Brett Harvey said he usually has six siblings and all their families in town, so this is a much smaller group than normal.
Everyone has agreed that this Christmas is going to look much different than any other.
“We normally have 10, 12 people and it’s just the two of us this year,” Aylor said.
“It’s weird cause we are used to gathering like that, so when you have siblings who can’t show up or aren’t wanting to show up, it just makes it a little less exciting, but you appreciate the small things,” said Harvey.
Oregon has been discouraging people from gathering in large groups for the holidays. Tuesday, Governor Kate Brown said the state avoided a large surge in cases after Thanksgiving because of people staying home and hopes that will continue into Christmas and the New Year’s holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.