PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland International Airport may be all about planes, but on Friday night, it hosted its first-ever drive-in movie.
The event was put on to celebrate the designers and builders of the newly opened Concourse E extension, which adds six gates to the airport for Southwest Airlines, along with some special features, like a giant art display.
At the drive-in event on Friday, a special video honoring all those who made the project possible was shown right before the feature-length film, Incredibles 2.
The Concourse E extension took two years and more than 2,000 people to bring to life, the airport says. The extension is part of PDXNext, a series of five large construction projects underway at the airport, which will cost in total about $2 billion.
