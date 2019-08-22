PORTLAND OR (KPTV) - They say it could be a first of its kind program and it is taking place PDX, America’s Best Airport.
The Port of Portland has taken a pilot project aimed at reducing waste and implemented it.
In the Clock Tower food court those looking to stay and eat can now do so with a real plate and utensils.
“To be able to see it fully expand to all of our restaurants, and see the reception, it has been exciting,” Erin Anderson with the Portland of Portland said.
For three months in 2017, three food carts inside the airport tested out using real plates and utensils to cut down on waste, like to-go containers.
The results were something they were happy with. The Port said they were able to reduce to-go container waste by 73 percent. They collected 374 pounds of food waste to be composted and reused 10,000 dishes.
The program also has reusable containers for Port employees to use and take back to their offices.
“We heard it was coming back we were like very, very excited to have it return,” Cheryl Nhun, the owner of Bangkok Express said.
Her business was one of the carts that took part in the pilot program.
The Port of Portland says between the three food carts they were able to save between $150-$700 a month in food container costs a month.
There are no solid plans in place to expand to other parts of the airport. But staff say they are looking at the possibility especially in the new concourse currently under construction.
