Portland among three US cities with CBP agents guarding federal property over holiday weekend

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The White House ordered U.S. Customs and Broder Protection agents to guard federal property over the Fourth of July weekend in three cities, including Portland.
CBP agents were also utilized in Seattle and Washington D.C.
Protests in Portland on Saturday night were declared a riot by police after traffic was blocked and commercial grade fireworks were shot at the Justice Center and Federal Courthouse.
After CBP officers clashed with the protesters in downtown Portland, the agency’s commissioner demanded change.
Commissioner Mark Morgan said some of the suspects arrested in Portland were carrying weapons, including a pipe bomb.
Twelve people were arrested in connection with the weekend riot in Portland, according to police.
On Monday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon reported that seven people were facing federal charges. They were identified as: Rowan Olsen, 19, creating a hazard on federal property, disorderly conduct on federal property, failing to obey a lawful order; Shant Singh Ahuja, 28, destruction of federal government property; Gretchen Margaret Blank, 29, assault on a federal officer; Christopher Fellini, 31, assault on a federal officer; Cody Porter, 30, assault on a federal officer; Taimane Jame Teo, 24, assault on a federal officer; Andrew Steven Faulkner, 24, assault on a federal officer.
Morgan said he doesn’t consider this activity to be a legitimate protest.
“We are doing a disservice to peaceful, lawful protesters when we call these individuals protesters, they’re not, they’re criminal thugs with an agenda,” Morgan said.
The commissioner called on state and local leaders to speak out against criminal activity involved with protests.
The Portland Police Association on Monday issued a statement titled "This Cannot Continue," calling on elected officials to "stand up and defend Portland," saying rioters are going into the city nightly to "cause as much destruction as possible."
"As riots continue, it is obvious to everyone that this is no longer about George Floyd, social justice, or police reform. This is about a group of individuals intent on causing injury, chaos, and destruction by rioting, looting, starting fires, throwing rocks, bottles, mortars, urine, and feces at peaceful protestors, as well as the police," according to the association's statement.
Meanwhile, the White House has established a task force under the Department of Homeland Security to protect federal facilities and property.
Protests have continued taking place in Portland for more than a month after the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.
Good move, Federal agents should be protecting their property, the state and locals are told to stand down unfortunately.
