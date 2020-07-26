Portland and Vancouver hit 100 degrees, set new record for daily high temperature

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland and Vancouver hit 100 degrees on Sunday, setting a new record for the daily high temperature.
The National Weather Service in Portland said this breaks the previous record of 99 degrees set in 1998 at the Portland Airport and Vancouver.
Officially in: 100 degrees so far today at #PDX. New record for today's date as well. Just as hot, if not a degree or two warmer tomorrow. #OrWx pic.twitter.com/a4SB4dcVpN— Anne Campolongo KPTV (@annecweather) July 27, 2020
This is the first time in more than two years that Portland hit 100 degrees. The last time Portland hit 100 was July 15, 2018.
McMinnville and Salem also hit 100 degrees on Sunday, and Aurora hit 101 degrees, according to the NWS.
A heat advisory is in effect for the interior valleys and the Columbia River Gorge until 9 p.m. Monday.
FOX 12 meteorologists say Monday will be just as hot, if not a little bit hotter, with a forecasted high of 100 degrees.
They say it will stay hot into Tuesday and Wednesday with highs near 90 degrees both afternoons. By Friday and Saturday, it will cool off a little bit.
