Portland animal welfare organizations honor Betty White by raising money for animals in need

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Monday marks the 100th birthday of the late Betty White. She passed away in her Los Angeles home on December 31 days after suffering a stroke.
In her honor, animal welfare organizations across the country and locally are taking part in the #Bettywhitechallenge to help animals.
“When Betty White passed away unfortunately, it really motivated this community of people committed to animal welfare and animal health,” said Sam Ellingson with the Humane Society for Southwest Washington.
Just days after her death, #Bettywhitechallenge went viral encouraging people to donate locally to help animal welfare, a cause very important to the late actress and comedian.
The Village Ice Cream Factory in southwest Portland is celebrating her birthday by donating 20% of their sales to the Oregon Dog Rescue. They’ve also introduced a “Rose Nyland” ice cream flavor, in honor of her role on the hit tv show, the Golden Girls.
The Oregon Humane Society is holding “100 Dogs for 100 Birthdays” in honor of the late actress and comedian.
“We had a social campaign; we got a litter of puppies and we named them Betty White and Blanche and a couple others after the Golden Girls. We encouraged folks to donate to the Oregon Humane society,” says Laura Klink, Oregon Humane Society.
The OHS would have to raise $5,000 to care for 100 animals. They’ve raised over #3,000 so far. Precision images, a local printing company, is going to match that $3,000. The Southwest Washington Humane Society also jumped on the social media trend to help their animals get the care they need.
“They’re going to help us pay the bills, feed the dogs, feed the cats. Take care of all the animals that are with us. Give shelter to stray pets, provide medical care to animals who need that. It’s going to help us do everything we do every day. These are the kinds of challenges that make a huge difference for us,” says Ellingson.
Donation big or small, every dollar counts.
“I think she’d get a real kick out of the fact that her legacy is inspiring so many people to help animals today,” says Klink.