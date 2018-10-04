Portland animator Will Vinton dies

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The man behind the California Raisins and the red and yellow M&M’s has died.
In a Facebook post, Will Vinton’s family Thursday said he passed away surrounded by loved ones.
Vinton endured a 12-year battle with Multiple Myeloma, a cancer that forms in plasma cells.
The Portland legend won several Oscar nominations for his claymation work and a win for his short film “Closed Mondays”.
A celebration of Vinton’s life will take place at No Vacancy Lounge at 3 p.m. Oct. 21.
