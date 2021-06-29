PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The city of Portland announced Tuesday a $150 million plan to transform 82nd Avenue, also known as Highway 213.
The corridor stretches across the east side of the city have been the focus of local leaders for quite some time. Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty said it had been decades in the making.
"For activists who wonder why we can't just overnight do things, it takes a commitment of years, 'right Bob Stacey?'" Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty said. "Years and years and years of people with a single focus to get to today's like today."
State lawmakers approved $80-million in state funding to help transform 82nd Avenue, and the Oregon Department of Transportation is contributing $70 million.
Portland Bureau of Transportation says the $150-million will be used to make safety improvements to help pedestrians and cyclists and also add high-speed transit.
This will be happening under PBOT that's because the state highway is being transferred from the state to the city of Portland.
"This is a great day, and 82nd Avenue is a great street. It's Portland's main, in my humble opinion," Metro Councilor Bob Stacey said.
PBOT says 82nd Avenue is a high crash corridor and that this one of the most dangerous streets in Oregon.
Community leaders tell us these improvements can't come soon enough.
"Enough is enough. We need to transfer this road over and get it upgraded up urban standards," Ashton Simpson, Executive Dir. of Oregon Walks, said.
Along with the new funding to make it safer, the focus is also on equitable development.
ODOT's regional manager said that their moving 82nd to PBOT's operations and management and said that should happen early next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.