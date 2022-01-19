PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A new website launched by the federal government is supposed to make getting an at-home COVID-19 test kit easier than ever, but that hasn't been the case for everyone.

Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.

FOX 12 spoke with one woman who lives in northeast Portland who said she wasted no time before ordering the tests. Right off the bat, she said she ran into an issue.

"When I tried to use my apartment number with my address, we all have different number here because there are 61 units, it wouldn't go through," said Patricia Mann. "It kept giving me an error message that it's already been ordered for this address."

It wasn't until the next day that Mann figured out why the website wouldn't take her address. It had already been used, without her consent, by her caregiver.

"Come to find out it was the agency I go through, United Cerebral Palsy in Portland. They had one of their acting agents order it for me without my permission," Mann told FOX 12.

Mann, who lives and runs volunteer services at the East Gate Station apartments, said many other residents in her building are being met with the same error message, that their address has already been used. But unlike her, many do not have a caregiver or guardian who ordered tests for them.

"Multi-unit apartments are running into this problem regardless, that the address being used even though it's not a different apartment number they're not able to get through," Mann said.

Despite that hiccup, Mann said she is happy to finally have some COVID tests headed her way.

Each household is limited to one order of tests, which includes four individual rapid antigen COVID test for free. It's financial relief, Mann said, many families in her low-income building could have used sooner.

"A family of five here had to spend over $250 in the month of December, early January because of COVID," Mann said. "We had a lot of COVID in our building so people need these tests."

If you already purchased a COVID test, the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services said you can contact your insurance company now to get reimbursed. According to the Biden Administration, only tests ordered Jan. 15 or later are required to be reimbursed.

If you did order your COVID-19 test online, orders are expected to be shipped by the US Postal Service by the end of this month. The website can be found here.