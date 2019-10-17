PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Jeff Moore believes in the power of pruning, especially when wet weather and wind are involved.
Moore, a certified arborist in Portland with more than 20 years of experience, is with Urban Forest Professionals. With rains increasing, he says his business is booked three weeks out right now.
“Our phones are ringing off the hook,” Moore said. ‘…This is probably the most detrimental time to have wind because the leaves are in full bloom and the roots are saturated with water.”
Jamming out to her favorite tunes on a rainy day...this driver saw huge tree branches come crashing down in the street! Watch as that truck misses impact by a few seconds. A great reminder to prune those heavy trees with all this wind & rain #TaintedLove #fox12 #WaWx #Fall pic.twitter.com/VUoca1QPiI— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) October 18, 2019
FOX 12 examined trees with Moore during wet weather Thursday.
“That section in the trees up there, probably about 16,000 pounds … that’s almost the weight of an empty semi-truck, you don’t want that going down,” Moore said.
He recommends people start pruning trees now to avoid damage down the road, as wind and rain can create perfect conditions for trees and heavy branches to give out and come down.
“Storm work usually ends up being way more costly than actually ever pruning the tree,” Moore said.
Jeff and his team also help out with storm cleanup during emergencies. Once, he says, a massive tree crashed onto a home, killing two people inside.
“We cane and looked at it afterwards and saw saturated roots, something that’s preventable just by calling an arborist,” Moore said.
Urban Forest Professionals performs free estimates if you are worried about your tree. Click here to visit their website.
