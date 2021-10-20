PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - It's fall in Portland, which means winter weather is on the way and local arborists, like Monkeyman's Tree Service, are preparing.
"We always try to stay aware of weather conditions and patterns coming up and we even keep crews on standby for these events," Ryan Abrew, consulting arborist at Monkeyman's, said.
"We even try to let our customers know that our schedule for current work, barring hazards that come up, we might have to mess with the schedule or postpone work depending on emergency situations like this."
Abrew said they spent months cleaning up from this year's ice storm in February and he's noticed more calls are coming in to get ready for this season.
"The ice storm we had last year was a big eye opener. I think people are becoming more cognizant and aware of the issues that are going to arise from cold weather," he said.
He said the best thing people can do to prepare for winter weather is maintain your trees year-round.
"I tell clients all the time the only thing more expensive than tree care is tree don't care. So, you let things go and the tree will let you know about it after a while, so you want to get ahead of that stuff," Abrew said. "Then you start getting rain and wind conditions and it just gets worse from there."
While it may seem like the easy thing to do, Abrew doesn't recommend tackling tree work alone. Instead, he suggested people get a free consultation from any tree service.