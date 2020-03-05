BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – The after-school special followed by Dollar Thursday at Superplay are two deals that usually bring a crowd.
“This would be normally about three quarters of the way full,” General Manager Mike Scherschell said.
There's more cleaning than bowling and while the open lanes are good for practicing strikes, they're not so good for the bottom line.
“I mean we were going strong January, February until this became impactful to all of us,” Scherschel said.
He says the phone kept ringing with cancellations.
“All of a sudden now it’s one after another, after another, after another,” Scherschel said.
He says they’ve already lost up to $10,000 from corporate party cancellations, last weekend they had six birthday parties back out and overall, they're seeing about a 30 percent loss in business.
Scherschel said he’s even had to cut some employees hours.
Other bowling alleys and game centers around town tell FOX 12 they’re suffering too. But on the flip side, several big events are holding steady.
Directors with the Portland Five say ticket sales are still strong and the Portland International Film Festival says they’re on track for even more attendees than last year.
Superplay customers say they’re not staying home either.
“Like anybody else we’re watching the news and we see what’s going on and it’s not that that’s not making an impression, it absolutely is its terrible but short of just locking yourself in your house I mean you still have to live your life.”
For those who are fearful, Scherschel wants them to know and see their constant efforts.
“Everybody goes well, it smells like Lysol in here, well, guess what it's clean,” he said.
So business can get back to normal.
