PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - After the state announced it will lift its indoor mask mandate for public places no later than March 31, local business owners respond with a sigh of relief.

FOX 12 spoke with Lisa Alleyne who runs Ickabods Bar & Grill in Beaverton, she said her initial reaction to the announcement was, ”hallelujah.”

“My gut reaction was, ‘yes I can't wait to take it off,’ because like many people we were on our feet for eight or nine hours a day. It will also be nice to see people smile again," said Alleyne. "It'll be nice to feel that connection again. So, from that regard, I’m eager to take it off."

Then there was another thought that trailed quickly after Alleyne said, “You take a moment to pause, and you hope that at that point everything is really good enough in our world because I do worry about people like my mom at the age of 86, you want to keep them safe.”

Alleyne said that before the business makes a definitive decision on what they plan to do come March 31, she will have a conversation with all employees, making sure everyone is comfortable with not wearing facial protection.

FOX 12 also spoke with The Fields Bar & Grill owner, Jim Rice, who sees this mask-mandate lift as a sign of hope, saying that he finally feels like there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“The governor first shut us down on the 16th of March, two years ago, it’ll be 744 days since the beginning of this to where we are taking the masks off in the end. Hopefully, this is an indication that we’re heading in the right direction,” said Rice.

The Pearl District restaurant owner went on to say that he is ready to place faith in our leaders and ultimately, faith in humanity when it comes to this announcement. Labeling out his plan for the restaurant come March 31st.

“The plan is to follow state regulations. Which means we will be able to take our masks off indoors. People that want to wear them, can wear them, those that don’t, don’t have to," said Rice. "Hopefully, people that feel a little bit under the weather or questionable will continue to wear their masks.”