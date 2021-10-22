Portland area canning company, brewery sees impacts of supply chain issues

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - After a long year and a half in the pandemic, local brewers and canning companies are dealing with another hurdle.
Craft Canning and Bottling is a mobile canning service in Portland that's seen the impacts firsthand.
"Breweries, wineries, kombucha breweries of all sizes, we go out to and we set up our equipment for the day," Manager Bill Anders, said.
Anders said aluminum producers in the United States haven't been able to keep up with demand, so they have to outsource from other countries.
"We have to source outside of the United States primarily Mexico and all throughout Asia," he said. "To cross the border between Mexico and the United States it's a 10 week wait time."
Not only is it hard to get cans in a timely manner, but he said prices have spiked too.
"We've seen about a 40% increase in pricing and 20% is for the raw materials and the other 20% is just shipping costs," Anders said. He said getting their hands on glass bottles is even harder.
"Sourcing glass bottles has been near impossible," he said. "Come January we will not be able to offer any bottling services anymore, we will only offer canning services."
Not only are they making this decision because it's so challenging to source bottles, but because it's better for the environment.
"While we are disappointed in no longer being able to provide bottling services to our clients, we are also looking to the future because aluminum is the only 100% recyclable resource on the planet," he said. "We really believe in a sustainable future and aluminum is the way we're going to get there."
Coin Toss Brewing in Oregon City is one of Craft Canning's clients.
Owner Tim Hohl said he knows getting cans has been hard since the beginning of the pandemic, so he understands there may be a need to increase prices. Although Anders said they haven't had to pass on those costs to clients yet.
"I'm just glad I can get my hands on the barley and hops to make beer, you know? It's the world we live in and if anything over the last 18-20 months has taught us is you gotta roll with it," Hohl said. "The cost of goods is all a part of doing business."
Hohl said now more than ever is the time to support your local brewery so they can stay afloat during challenges like these.