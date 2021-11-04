PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Millions of Americans who work for companies with 100 or more employees will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4, 2022. New government rules were announced Thursday, and now Portland area companies are preparing guidance for their workers.

The new requirements were previewed by President Joe Biden in September. The mandate affects about 84 million workers across the United States.

By Jan. 4, workers of medium and large companies will have to either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or get tested weekly. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says companies that fail to comply could face penalties of nearly $14,000 per violation.

FOX 12 reached out to several local companies that will be affected by the mandate.

The Portland Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter put a policy in place ahead of the original mandate for all full and part-time employees to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1, unless they had a religious or medical exemption.

Columbia Sportswear senior leaders say they are very much in favor of a vaccine mandate, saying it's about taking care of other people and themselves. They held a meeting about it Thursday morning to strategize on how to implement the regulation.

McMenamins management told FOX 12 they do not yet have a vaccine requirement for its employees and are now trying to read through and digest the new rules to formulate a plan.

According to The Associated Press, a senior Occupational Safety and Health Administration official says the agency would target companies if it gets complaints.