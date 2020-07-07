Portland-area health officials watching for potential COVID-19 case spike after July 4 weekend

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Health officials in the Portland area are keeping a close eye on how COVID-19 cases are evolving.
They’re worried they could see a spike after the July 4 weekend, much like they saw after Memorial Day.
Dr. Christina Baumann, Washington County’s health officer, says it’s too early to tell how the region did over the holiday weekend. It may be weeks before health officials know whether there will be a spike in cases.
On Tuesday, the Oregon Health Authority reported 218 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases and five new deaths.
The tri-county area, which includes Multnomah, Washington, and Clackamas counties, makes up 97 of those cases.
Last week, Gov. Kate Brown pleaded for people to stay home for the July 4 weekend, saying it was a critical point for Oregon in this pandemic.
Despite her efforts, FOX 12 still saw plenty of people visiting the coast in Lincoln City.
“If the numbers keep climbing, it will be hard to keep on top of the cases, and so we are still very concerned about the situation,” Baumann said.
Baumann says they’ve been preparing for an increase in cases for some time. More people have been hired to work on investigations and outbreaks, and at the county level, she says they’ve been increasing the number of nurses, data analysts, and epidemiologists.
“It is certainly a big team effort," Baumann said. "It’s much more than the case interviews or the contact tracing that you may have heard about. There’s a lot of work that goes into technical assistance to sectors such as businesses or schools that are trying to make plans, in addition to the support services that we try to connect people to when they are in a quarantine or in an isolation period and unable to go out.”
The governor also said last week that if Oregon continues down a treacherous path of increased cases and hospitalizations, she may need to follow in other state’s steps by closing restaurants and other businesses.
“There are ongoing discussions at the county, regional, and state level about what the right thing to do is," Baumann said. "We certainly won’t know if we’ve done too much, but we will know if we’ve done too little, and we all need to do our part in controlling the virus here in Oregon so we don’t end up seeing things here that we’re seeing elsewhere.”
Baumann says she knows they’re asking people to make a lot of sacrifices still. She wants to thank everybody who has been wearing masks and made the decision to have a small gathering or none at all this weekend.
Baumann says all of those individual precautions really make a difference in the long run.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
You risk nothing by wearing a mask; you risk everything by not wearing a mask. It's up to your.
The governor pleaded with people to stay home but is ok with thousands of people gathering in the streets statewide to protest..... Can you say Hypocrite !
