PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Health systems in the Portland area are asking for help to prevent the predicted surge of COVID-19 from the Omicron variant.

Gov. Brown extends state of emergency to June 2022 as Oregon prepares for Omicron surge SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Governor Kate Brown announced Tuesday that she has once again extended the state of emergency declaration in Oregon.

Legacy Health, OHSU, Providence, PeaceHealth and Kaiser Permanente released a joint statement on Tuesday urging people to get vaccinated and to get a booster if already vaccinated.

Current projections show hospitalizations from the Omicron variant could be two to three times the September peak, which was driven by the Delta variant.

"It appears that it's doing in just about three weeks what the Delta variant did in three months in terms of the total volumes. So, what we are really concerned about is the overall volume of infections that may occur," said Trent Green, chief operating officer at Legacy Health.

The hospitals say a significant increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations will create delays in emergency room care, as well as delays for surgeries.