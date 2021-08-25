Portland-area hospitals plead with public to get vaccinated amid surge in COVID cases

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - All four major hospital systems pleaded with the public Wednesday to get their COVID-19 vaccine because most of their patients are unvaccinated.

They put it simply: the Delta variant is different. Dr. Seth Podolsky, the Chief Medical Officer at Legacy Health, said if someone were infected with the original strain, it might spread to one or two people. In comparison, if someone's infected with the Delta variant, it could spread to five to eight people.

Oregon to mandate masks outdoors in many public settings Oregon will soon require people to wear masks outdoors in public settings where physical distancing isn't possible, the governor said Tuesday, in response to near-state-record Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations.

By getting vaccinated, the hospitals said, you're not only protecting yourself, but you can help relieve the strain on hospitals too.

"My last shift I was reduced to tears. I get choked up talking about it again because I'm frustrated," Debbie Sanchez, a nurse at Providence, said.

Sanchez, like many of her colleagues, is exhausted after of seeing people get sick with a virus that can be prevented.

"I helped a young girl get out of a car, she couldn't even walk to the front desk. I asked her what was bringing her in, and she said 'I'm COVID positive and I can't breathe.' I asked her if she had been vaccinated and she said no," Sanchez said.

"She said 'this is the second time I've gotten COVID. The first time was July of last year.' I asked her what's different about this? What do you think is going on? and she said 'I am so much sicker, and I think I'm going to die. I'm fearing for my life, and I need you to help me.'"

Stories like this is why the hospitals are asking you get vaccinated if you can, or, if you're not vaccinated - stay home.

"Wear your masks indoors in all public spaces as well as all outdoor venues. Limit large gatherings and stay home if you don't feel well and if you're unvaccinated, please, please stay home," Dr. Seth Podolsky said. "We are pleading with everyone to get a vaccine. It's the best way to protect yourself your family and the community."

Across the board, these hospitals are being inundated with COVID-19 patients, and a majority are unvaccinated. 85% of COVID-19 patients at Kaiser Permanente are unvaccinated and 90% of those in the ICU or on ventilators are unvaccinated too.

They said if this keeps up - the outlook for Oregon could be grim. Dr. Peter Graven at OHSU predicts we'll be short 400 to 500 beds statewide by Labor Day. Kaiser Permanente said they're already seeing some harrowing impacts at their hospitals.

"We are facing a perfect storm right now that's led to overcrowding in our hospitals. It's due to a combination of delayed care from people not seeking normal care they would over the last 18 months, this now surge of COVID due to Delta and now underlying staffing shortages. The severity of the surge is magnified in our state because we have fewer beds per 1000 people than most states in the country," Dr. Mary Giswold, associate medical director at Kaiser Permanente, said.

"We are seeing (patients) left without being seen at 5% or more which is 10x higher than where we expect to be, at our hospitals at Kaiser, we're actually caring for patients in the lobby due to lack of staff to take care of them."