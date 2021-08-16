Portland-area Marine reacts to U.S. decision to leave Afghanistan

DUNDEE, OR (KPTV) – President Biden is standing behind his decision to pull U.S. troops out of Afghanistan. Many veterans who served in the Afghan war are left disappointed with how it’s ending.
Darien Bjorndal grew up in Sherwood and now lives in Dundee. He served in Afghanistan from January to October of 2014.
Bjorndal says it’s hard watching the news right now and seeing photos and video of Taliban forces with U.S. weapons in their hands, weapons the U.S. military provided to Afghan National Security Forces.
“I feel bad for Afghans. By and large they’re good people. They just want to raise their family and have food just like any other American or anybody else in the world, but yeah it’s going to be hard,” Bjorndal, said.
He is now back in Oregon, going to college. He’s also working as a firefighter in Dundee.
Biden's on vacation as the world burns. What a loser of a President. But he is a Democrat so I didn't expect much.
