PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – When refugees flee their homes - like many leaving Afghanistan - they may have to leave essential items behind. A local non-profit, Refugee Care Collective, is giving refugees those essentials they need to resettle here in the U.S.

"Many times, people can only carry the bare minimum with them on that journey with them. Essentially just the clothes on their back and a few other items. You can imagine pots and pans, or kettles, are difficult to travel with," Yinka Ayodele, program manager with the collective, said.

This is why the Refugee Care Collective has a monthly donation drop-off in Tigard, where the community can provide restart kits to make the transition a little easier.

The group put together a list of eight different kits people can build, including personal care kits and bedroom kits. They accept new items like comforters and silverware and give them to local resettlement agencies. They also accept gift cards from Target, IKEA and Fred Meyer.

"These are things our partner agencies have designated are actually essential when people resettle," Ayodele said.

While the collective has been accepting donations for years, the donations today come as Oregon expects to welcome 180 Afghan refugees to their new home.

Thursday, Governor Kate Brown's office said the state thrives when we accept refugees in our state. The office sent a statement that reads in part, "Resettlement is a critical lifeline our country provides for survivors of violence and oppression. Oregon is ready to welcome our refugee sisters and brothers from Afghanistan - and the rest of the world."