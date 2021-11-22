Portland area nonprofits face supply chain, pricing challenges during holiday season

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - It’s the giving season, but the pandemic is still ongoing and much of the country is dealing with supply chain hold-ups and rising prices.

So, FOX 12 wanted to check in with nonprofits in the metro area to see how they’re doing, as they work to help people during the holidays.

For Thanksgiving, Meals on Wheels People plans to provide about 7,000 meals to seniors, plus make phone calls to check in on people who are alone. Those turkey dinners are pricier this year and certain items are harder to come by.

"Everything that goes into making our meal has gone up," Suzanne Washington, CEO of Meals on Wheels People said. "We’ve had to run around and get things from different vendors and even had to run to the grocery store a few times when we just couldn’t get enough of something, so it's been a bit of a challenge, but we’re hoping through Christmas and the New Year and Hanukkah, we really are able to get what we need."

It’s not just food prices. Melinda Musser with Habitat for Humanity said building a home costs more than it used to. Lumber costs are leveling a bit but still things like metal are expensive. The high prices underscore the importance of donations this holiday season, especially as they work to triple the number of people they’re serving.

"Donations to Habitat for Humanity do go far, and we put them right to use building homes in Portland, Hillsboro and all across the Portland region," Musser said.

Another organization, Project Lemonade, which provides clothes for foster kids, is also feeling the impact of pandemic-related disruptions right now. They had trouble getting underwear and certain sized shoes, all while serving a record-number of 2,500 kids this year.

"We’ve actually had to increase our budget for next year. The cost per youth to clothe each youth has gone up at least 10 percent is what we’re trying to target but even that is still pretty tight," Project Lemonade Executive Director Lindsay McDonnell said.

She said sometimes it’s easier for people to find certain things at local stores to donate. They’re now asking for new coats, hats, socks and stuffed animals, as well as partnering with DHS to provide toys.

Everyone FOX 12 spoke with said they’re still impressed by people’s generosity even in difficult times and are gearing up for Giving Tuesday on Nov. 30, which they hope will bring in even more donations.

