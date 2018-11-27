PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland-area pharmacist accused of setting up a camera at his place of work to secretly record people has pleaded not guilty to charges of encouraging child sex abuse and invasion of privacy.
Johnny Tuck Chee Chan, 34, was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on Monday following a year-long investigation. He is facing charges of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse, six counts of second-degree encouraging child sexual abuse, 28 counts of first-degree invasion of personal privacy, and 36 counts of second-degree invasion of personal privacy.
FOX 12 learned that Chan was a licensed pharmacist with Kaiser Permanente at their Airport Way Center pharmacy supply and lab.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said the investigation began in Nov. 2017 after an employee discovered a hidden camera inside a bathroom at the facility, which is not open to the public.
In court, prosecutors said Chan used "secret cameras" to record over people, including a child, at his work. Prosecutors consider some of the recordings child pornography.
According to court documents, the recordings took place from Dec. 1, 2016 to Nov. 14, 2017.
Kaiser Permanente sent a statement to FOX 12 following Chan's court appearance, saying:
"We discovered a camera in a unisex bathroom at our Airport Way Center pharmacy supply and lab in November 2017. This is not a patient care facility and the bathroom was used primarily by employees. We notified Portland Police and collaborated with them on an investigation, through which we identified an employee suspect. We terminated the employee immediately."
Chan appeared in court Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to all charges. His next scheduled court appearance is Jan. 14, 2019.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
