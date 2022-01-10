PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Many schools in the Portland metro area are starting to feel the impact of the Omicron surge, with schools scrambling to fill in the gaps with many teachers out sick and others transitioning back to distance learning.

Starting Monday, the Parkrose School District will be closed due to staffing shortages. The district says it will let parents and families know what their plans are moving forward on Monday.

FOX 12 spoke with Erin Bray who has two elementary aged kids impacted by the closures within the Parkrose School District.

"I'm not shocked, I guess. This doesn't feel like a huge change to them," Bray said. "In some ways, it feels like snow days, so I'm trying to hold tight with some of the flexibility I'm seeing from them."

Fortunately, Bray says she works from home so she is able to make the transition a little more easily. But for parents whose jobs aren't as flexible, she says these changes can cause a lot of stress. It's stress, Bray says, many teachers are under as well.

Bray is calling on the community to offer them their unconditional support during COVID-19 impacts to schools.

"It feels like it's a time to be gentle with each other and really understanding that all perspectives matter, and nobody is wrong and nobody wants this, and how do we support each other to get through this," said Bray. "I really trust our school board, I really trust our superintendent, Michael Lopes, to be thoughtful and to take the time to make the right decisions."

Portland Public Schools announced Sunday that is will close the Ockley Green campus and Roosevelt High School starting Monday. The closures are due to a number of COVID-related absences for both students and staff.

Both Ockley Green and Roosevelt will transition to distance learning on Tuesday. Distance learning is expected to last at least through Friday, Jan. 14, according to PPS.

Cleveland and McDaniel high schools to close Friday, transition to distance learning due to COVID-19 PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland Public Schools announced on Thursday night that two high schools will be closed Friday and will transition to…

Distance learning begins Monday for both Cleveland and McDaniel high school campuses and will last at least until Friday. The switch is again due to absences among both students and staff because of COVID-19.

Extracurriculars have been postponed for PPS schools that have been closed temporarily. Breakfast and lunch will still be available for students to pick up.

At a press conference on Friday, PPS said they're preparing for even more schools to have to transition temporarily to distance learning because of the Omicron surge.

The Tigard-Tualatin School District announced Sunday that Durham Elementary School would be closed Monday while staff prepares to transition to distance learning. No additional details were released by the school district.

In a letter to families, the Hillsboro School District announced Indian Hills Elementary would be transitioning to distance learning starting Monday. The school will be closed through Jan. 17.

Meanwhile, Washington superintendent of public instruction also said districts in the state might have to temporarily switch to remote learning because of the surge. As of now, no districts in southwest Washington have announced any of their schools transitioning to online learning because of staffing shortages.