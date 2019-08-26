PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Public Schools says it monitoring weather conditions as they prepare to open their doors Wednesday. With temperatures expected to reach into the 90s this week, district officials say they are working to keep students and staff members cool.
“We’ll do a lot of the same things you’d do at home, which is, early mornings, custodial staff will come in, open the windows, bring in industrial-size fans and really, really cool down the buildings to keep them as comfortable as possible,” Karen Werstein with Portland Public Schools said.
Werstein says they feel fortunate that the heat isn’t expected to hit until the first day of school, meaning that morning, the buildings should be a little cooler. She says they’ve already sent notice to staff members to watch the sun throughout the day, and they will close windows and blinds as needed to keep classrooms cool.
FOX 12 caught up with parents and students at a cross-country practice at West Linn High School. They say this summer has been great weather-wise, but one runner was a little concerned about the impending heat.
“It hasn’t been that bad, nice warm, not blistering hot when we run, it’s been nice,” Wyatt Klinger said. “I just don’t want to have heat stroke or something insane like that.”
Klinger says he is staying prepared by keeping hydrated and making sure his water bottle is full.
FOX 12 checked in the Wilsonville School District, where officials say they only have a small number of schools without air-conditioning. The district says staff members will be monitoring temperatures to ensure students are kept comfortable.
