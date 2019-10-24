PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - After losing a loved one to suicide, two local sisters are now working together to help people find the mental health services they need.
Leslie Abraham and Stephanie Kirsling helped develop an app that streamlines the process of matching people who need services with providers who can help.
It’s in honor of Abraham’s husband, Scott Boxell.
“He was a friend to everybody, he really just lit up a room,” Abraham said of him.
“One of the things I’ll never forget about him is what a good dad he was,” Kirsling added.
In 2009, the beloved high school coach and counselor had an onset of mental illness.
Abraham told FOX 12 they spent countless hours trying to overcome barriers like figuring out what their health insurance would cover, which providers were taking new patients, what medical terminology was applicable to them and what kind of care or treatment they should be pursuing.
“We just felt lost,” Abraham said. “We spent about six months trying to navigate the mental health system.”
It didn’t work.
On October 29, 2009, Boxell took his own life.
At the time, the couple had a 4-year-old daughter and Abraham was six-months pregnant with their second child.
“It was excruciatingly hard and painful, not only because I lost my spouse, but I lost him to suicide and the stigma surrounding suicide is just wrapped up in so much shame, I felt buried by it,” Abraham said.
“One of the things Leslie says often is they were in a race against time and time ran out,” Kirsling added.
It was that heart-wrenching experience that led them to want to help others, and the “yourWAYVE” app was ultimately born.
While it’s not live or available in the app store just yet, they hope it will be sometime in the next six months.
They showed FOX 12 an offline version of “yourWAYVE” to demonstrate how it will work.
Users will plug in the symptoms they or a loved one are experiencing and answer a few questions about where they are and what they’re looking for.
Then, people are matched with a list of providers who can help, based on insurance and other factors like whether you’re looking for a doctor who is a good listener or has a sense of humor.
“It really does matter, especially with mental health, that you are with someone that you trust and can relate to,” Kirsling explained
They said they’ve been partnering with experts in the fields of research and financing to make the project a reality and have learned a lot over the last year.
Now, they are working to secure grants and donations, and are meeting with healthcare companies and medical executives to partner in launching the pilot.
To learn more, visit www.yourwayve.com.
