PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Calling it a global day of action, students all over the metro area are walking out of class Friday and rallying at their city halls, demanding changes that result in a reversal of global climate change.
Friday's movement spans more than 100 countries and more than 1,500 cities and towns.
FOX 12 spoke with a group of walkout organizers in Portland. Many of the students say they’ve been involved in climate activism since they were 8 or 9 years old. The teenagers say they’re proud to be part of this global effort.
The walkout began at around 10 a.m. Students marched to Portland City Hall, located 1221 Southwest 4th Avenue.
Lincoln High School students just walked out of class in #Friday’s ForFuture , a protest in response to climate change. #Fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/JvSYyvWq69— Debra Gil (@DebraGil) March 15, 2019
Students at City Hall protested the lack of progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and raised public awareness about what they consider a climate crisis.
"I don't want people to grow up and only learn about polar bears, and other species that are going extinct, from books. I think that's just wrong," said Chani Daly, senior at Lincoln High School.
Hundreds of students from high and middle schools now at Portland City Hall to rally against global warming, lack of awareness and education on it. #Fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/uv68MGdxOS— Debra Gil (@DebraGil) March 15, 2019
"A lot of adults think that kids don't know better and really don't pay attention to kids," said Avery Clark, student at Rex Putnam High School. "If we can get a big movement like this, then maybe they'll start finally paying attention."
The Portland students are also demanding that Portland Public Schools fulfill a promise made with Resolution 5272 - a district commitment to develop climate curriculum, provide teacher training and review textbooks for scientific accuracy on global warming topics.
Some of the schools sent out a notice to parents that the walkout would not be an excused absence and that it's possible the kids could face discipline.
