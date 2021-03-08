PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - After closing down for a second time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Portland Art Museum will welcome back visitors next month.
PAM announced Monday it will reopen in two phases beginning April 10.
Visitors will have access to all galleries, except the main special exhibition galleries and some adjacent galleries, starting April 10.
The entire Museum will open on May 5. Visitors will full access to all galleries, including the new exhibition "Ansel Adams in Our Time."
Northwest Film Center activities will continue to be offered virtually due to pandemic restrictions. PAM says the Portland International Film Festival is underway now, with many online screening and program options.
"We are looking forward to welcoming back staff and visitors following months of closure. We believe that art, film and music are essential to our community and to our collective well-being," said Brian Ferriso, Museum Director and Chief Curator. "I’m also so grateful for the support the Museum and Film Center have received from our staff, our members and other supporters during these difficult times."
PAM also announced members-only days on April 8-9 and April 28 - May 2.
Museum hours will be Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Timed-entry tickets are required. Tickets will go on sale March 18, and then will be released on a two-week basis.
COVID-19 safety precautions, including mask-wearing, physical distancing and staff wellness screening, remain in place.
For more information, visit portlandartmuseum.org.
