Portland artist battling cancer at OHSU calls it her 'creative residency' while she paints

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Because of the health crisis, all elective surgeries locally have been canceled, but there are still many people, like patients undergoing cancer treatments, living inside hospitals fighting battles unrelated to COVID-19.
Portland woman Megan Krzmarzick is changing her outlook during the pandemic, treating her stay at OHSU as a ‘creative residency.’
“Three years ago, I was diagnosed with breast cancer," Krzmarzick said. "Out of the blue. I was one of the healthiest people I knew. And I got through my breast cancer treatment with flying colors, but unfortunately from the therapy that I received for my breast cancer I got a really rare form of leukemia.”
She’s been at the hospital for the last two weeks preparing for her second bone marrow transplant.
During all of this, Krzmarzick is bringing so much color and energy to the world with her paintings in a way that should inspire all of us.
“I’m creating these little abstract worlds, and I think it’s really my attempt to reinvent, and really, I think, grapple with the fact that we are all in this new reality now,” Krzmarzick said.
While Krzmarzick was always a supporter of the arts, she was never an artist herself until six years ago when she hit a breaking point in her life and decided to pick up a paint brush.
“It’s very authentic and I’m very vulnerable and open with my life and my journey that I’m going through, because in doing that, I hope that it inspires people to take a no-fear approach to their own lives and to tap into what truly matters,” Krzmarzick said.
For Krzmarzick, art isn’t only how she supports herself professionally, but also creatively and mentally.
“It allows me to, I think, really just mediate on the things that matter and work through a lot of what’s going on right now in as healthy a way as possible,” Krzmarzick said.
Krzmarzick encourages everyone to try to develop a creative routine in this time.
She hosts flash sales of her artwork on her Instagram every Monday, and she’ll soon be selling ‘Stay at Home’ art kits. Here’s a link to Krzmarzick’s website.
