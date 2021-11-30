Portland Association of Teachers looking to reduce in-person instruction for students

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Association of Teachers (PAT) is looking to reduce in-person instruction for students.
At a Monday bargaining meeting with Portland Public Schools (PPS), the union proposed high schoolers having a four-day school. The fifth day would be at home with the first half allotted time for office hours and the second be online learning.
Elementary and middle school students would have a five-day week, but one day would either have a two-hour late start or early dismissal. The union argues this extra time without students will give teachers more time to create future lesson plans. Steve Lancaster, the chair of the PAT bargaining team, also said this will give students a chance to "breathe."
“There needs to be moment for everyone to catch up and keep up," Lancaster said during Monday's meeting. "That’s what we believe this asynchronous day would do for our students and at least give a piece of time in the week for educators to be able to differentiate their instructions."
Deputy Superintendent for PPS, Shawn Bird, said the district rejects any plans to cut in-person instruction. He said students need to be in the classroom after two years of being on their own.
“We definitely agree it's been challenging for the last couple of years and we know there’s some issues we need to resolve but the district cannot support any proposal that reduces in person instructions," Bird said.
Rene Gonzalez founded Opening PDX schools, a group of parents who advocate keeping students in the classroom. He agrees with the district.
“We’re sympathetic to teachers and what they’re going through and all educators," Gonzalez said. "We have zero doubt that schools are in a very difficult place right now and we need to work together to figure out how were going to have a more positive future. But sending kids home is not the solution.”
The union also wants to postpone teacher evaluations by one year and create more professional development days. If the district agrees to the proposal as it is, these changes will start after winter break of this school year. But the two sides are still in the bargaining phase.