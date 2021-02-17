Portland auto body shops flooded with business after historic winter storm

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Auto body shops say they are seeing an increase in business this week following the weekend’s historic snow and ice storm.
Mackin’s Auto Body in North Portland is one of those businesses, who says it is doing about four or five times its normal business.
“It’s been pretty crazy honestly,” said Michael Roy, who works at the business.
Many people may have been out of the office this week because of the slick roads, but that certainly was not the case at Mackin’s Auto Body.
“Monday morning hit and then it seems like the phones never stopped ringing. We’ve got several cars that were damaged by either trees, poles or weather-related accidents,” Roy said.
They’re seeing a lot of cars that happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. Many have been damaged by trees and limbs unable to hold the weight of the ice and snow this weekend.
It’s bringing business to an industry that Roy says was hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, keeping up with business can be a challenge for them.
“Just tree claims alone, we’ve had six here, but on everything else, we’ve had about 20 since Monday scheduling out,” said Roy.
Adding to their challenges is the winter weather that other parts of the country are experiencing.
“The State Farm in Texas, their roof collapsed, so their claims systems have been down, so people have not been able to get their claims processed in a timely fashion,” said Roy.
Roy says Mackin’s is working through claims as quickly as it can. He says they have seen about as many claims this week as they normally get in a month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.