Portland bakery to close after 2 decades of business

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – One of Portland’s oldest bakeries is closing up shop.
After 23 years, Pearl Bakery will no longer sell its hand-crafted breads. Business President Jared Lester made the announcement on the company’s website.
“Although my family and I do not embrace “quitting”, we recognize that moving forward will not be sustainable for the bakery,” the statement reads, in part.
Pearl Bakery’s final day was Thanksgiving. It will continue to fulfill wholesale orders until Dec. 10.
Eric Lester, one of the bakery’s co-founders, says its been hard to keep up with costs the last couple of years.
“It runs the gammit, and I think we’ve been fighting off really what we feel was an assault of rising costs in various ways,” Lester said. “And in our business, we really only know how to do the breads and pastries one way, we’ve been doing it by scratch.”
The bakery will offer a final taste of its food at the farmer’s market at Portland State University.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
